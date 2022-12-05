Russia’s additional oil and gas revenues may reach 2.81 bln in December

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance expects 176.1 bln rubles ($2.81 bln) of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in December, the ministry said on Monday.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget, associated with surpassing the actual oil price over the base level, is projected in December 2022 in the amount of 176.1 bln rubles," the report said.

Due to the temporary suspension for 2022 of certain provisions of the budget rules related to the use of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget, the purchase of foreign currency and gold at the expense of these funds will not be made, the ministry added.