Russian stock indices mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with mixed dynamics amid the continuing oil price rally and improved overall market risk appetite.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.59% to 2,187.29 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.13% to 1,123.63 points.

The dollar moved up by 0.5% to 61.49 rubles. The euro added 1.4% and reached 64.48 rubles.

Brent oil prices edged up by 2.46% to $89.11 a barrel. Gold prices have the 3.06% uptick to $1,813.7 per Troy ounce.

According to BCS Investment World, the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,125-2,225 points tomorrow.