Average price of Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries soars 3.5 times in 1H 2022

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The average price of Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries in the first half of 2022 increased by more than 3.5 times compared to the price for the same period in 2021, the company’s Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said as quoted at the company's Telegram channel.

"In the first half of the year, we worked in conditions of high prices in the European gas market. The average price of Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries for 6 months of 2022 was more than 3.5 times higher than the price for the same period in 2021. This laid the foundation for record financial indicators," Sadygov said.

In January-June 2021, the average export price of Gazprom's gas for non-CIS countries was $208.1 per 1,000 cubic meters. The average cost of Gazprom's export deliveries in 2021 was $298 per 1,000 cubic meters. At the same time, in the fourth quarter of 2021, it reached a record $517 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Earlier, Sadygov reported that the decline in gas exports by Gazprom in 2022 was completely offset by an increase in the average gas selling price to non-CIS countries, and the new draft budget of the holding reflects a 34% increase in gas sales revenues compared to the original version.