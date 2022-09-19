Russian gas supplies through Ukraine remain at previous volume, via Nord Stream suspended

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of around 42.4 mln cubic meters per day on September 16, whereas deliveries via Nord Stream have been fully suspended until the damaged equipment is repaired.

Nominations for transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for September 19 via the gas distribution station Sokhranovka are absent, whereas nominations for transit via the Sudzha station roughly stand at 42.4 mln cubic meters, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

Meanwhile, Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream, the main route for export of Russian gas to Europe, have been fully suspended. Gazprom said earlier oil leaks were found during maintenance of Nord Stream’s only operating gas compressor unit, adding that the holding was forced to fully halt pumping along the gas pipeline until the leaks were fixed.

Amid lower gas supplies from Russia European countries continue pumping gas into their underground gas storage facilities (UGSF), with European gas storages almost 85% full now, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Earlier, the European Commission (EC) suggested that the occupancy level be introduced for EU gas storage facilities of at least 80% for 2022-2023 winter, and of 90% for all future winter periods.

The average gas price in Europe was around $1,240 per 1,000 cubic meters in June, roughly $1,850 in July, and as much as $2,515 in August, with its peak level of up to $3,541 for the first time since early March, approaching an all-time high. Since the beginning of September, the price of gas has averaged around $2,260 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gazprom fully halted supplies through Nord Stream from August 31 to September 3. Upon completion of works and the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, it was planned to resume gas supplies at the volume of 33 mln cubic meters per day.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it.

However, the turbine is now stuck in Germany since Gazprom has not got a full package of documents allowing transportation and repair of engines for Nord Stream. Meanwhile the remaining engines have been pulled out of operation, expecting maintenance works to be done by Siemens specialists.