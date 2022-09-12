Russian strategy for development of agriculture sector through 2030 revised, PM says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The cabinet of ministers has revised the strategy for the development of the Russian agriculture sector through 2030, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies on Monday.

"At the instruction of President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] the government has revised the strategy for the development of agroindustrial and fishery sectors through 2030," he said.

"It is necessary to reach sustainable average annual growth of production in the sector at the level of 3%, for which financing in the amount of at least 900 bln rubles ($15 bln) will be required each year," PM added.