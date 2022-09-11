Gas supplies to Zaporozhye region from Russia to begin by October 15

MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. Gas will be supplied from Russia to Melitopol, Energodar and other cities in the Zaporozhye region by October 15, and to Berdyanks - in the next week, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Sunday.

"Next week, on Wednesday or Thursday, we expect the beginning of gas supplies to Berdyansk, and to Melitopol, Energodar and so on - within a month, i.e. by October 15," he said.

According to Rogov, gas will be supplied from Russia. "That is why, there will be no problems with it," he said. "The same can be said about electricity."