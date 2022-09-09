USC does not make loss-making contracts with customers — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) does not conclude any loss-making contracts with customers, CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Let me clarify at once that contracts become loss-making for us only for first-in-class ships, the ones built for the first time or unique ones. Within my memory, USC as the management company has not endorsed a single contract with losses at the time of signing. We are not a charity organization and do not allow ourselves or our legal entities or shipyards to operate at a loss," the chief executive said.

