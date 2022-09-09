Direct flights between Moscow, Chisinau to resume on October 1, Air Moldova says

CHISINAU, September 9. /TASS/. Direct flights between Moscow and Chisinau that were put on hold in February, will be resumed starting October 1, the Moldovan airline Air Moldova said in a statement on Friday.

"Air Moldova will resume the operation of flights to Moscow starting on October 1, after their interruption from February 2022. This decision comes as a result of countless requests from citizens of the Republic of Moldova, based in Russian Federation and their decision to return home," the statement said.

A state of emergency was introduced in Moldova due to the conflict in Ukraine, and air space was closed. Later, the restriction was gradually removed, though direct flights to Moscow were not resumed.