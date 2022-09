MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market finished the trading session with a moderate decline on Thursday. The MOEX index decreased by 0.47% to 2,390.27 points, the RTS index - by 0.48% to 1237.75 points.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent oil on Thursday rose by 0.75% to $88.66 per barrel. Gold fell in price by 0.54% to $1,718.65 per troy ounce. The dollar fell by 0.06% to 60.73 rubles, the euro - by 0.04% to 60.37 rubles.