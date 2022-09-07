Russian Energy Ministry expects electricity export drop in 2022 — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy expects electricity exports to go down as of 2022 year-end, Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Concerning electricity exports eastward as of the year end, they will grow by 19-20%, supplies are increasing. We expect the year-end figure to be about 5.2 bln kWh. Considering that supplies to Baltic States, Finland and Ukraine contracted, volumes will go down in total over the year," the Minister said.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency.