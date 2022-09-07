Russia to continue boosting its transport potential, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia will continue developing and boosting its transport potential in various sectors, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"Using our natural competitive advantages, we will continue boosting our transport potential, expand the network of roads and railways, construct approaches to sea terminals and increase their capacity," he said.

The eastern direction of infrastructure, as well as the development of the international transport-logistics corridor North-South and the ports of the Azov-Black Sea basins are the focus of attention now, Putin said, adding that those routes and transport corridors will open up "new possibilities for Russian companies to enter the markets of Iran, India, Middle Eastern, African states, and, of course, for counter deliveries from those countries." "Consequently, the aggregate volume of traffic through three key routes may soar by 60% by 2030," he noted.