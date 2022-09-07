VTB chief sees prerequisites for key rate reduction to 7%

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. VTB Chief Executive Officer Andrey Kostin sees prerequisites for reduction of the Central Bank’s key rate up to 7%.

"By the way, we believe there are prerequisites for the key rate reduction, even in the near future to 7.5%, and probably further on up to 7%," he said at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

Currently the key rate of the Bank of Russia stands at 8%. Another meeting of the regulator’s board of directors on the key rate is scheduled for next Friday, September 16.

