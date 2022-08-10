Russian Arctic zone needs 25,000 specialists, scientists say

ST. PETERSBURG, August 10. /TASS/. The current demand for specialists in the Russian Federation’s Arctic zone is between 20 and 25 thousand people. Those are not only university graduates, but technical specialists, Professor at the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University Alexey Fadeyev told a TASS news conference on Tuesday.

"Presently, according to the statistics data, the demand in specialists in the Arctic zone is about 20-25 thousand people," he said. "This is the demand, which exists nowadays. We are speaking not only about specialists with university degrees, but also about technical specialists - bulldozer drivers, welders, turners, mechanics, and so forth. This demand boosts a competition for human resources among sectors."

Specialists working in the Arctic in addition to their professional skills must have a good command of a wide range of digital competences. Many natural resources enterprises in the Arctic region are, so to speak, "intellectual," and they require specialists skilled in IT technologies, the expert stressed.

The newly-adopted Russian Maritime Doctrine will make the Arctic more attractive for employment of specialists and will upgrade the professional training of Arctic human resources, he added.

The Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University has launched a training program - Management in the Oil and Gas Sector - to educate specialists for companies, working in the Arctic. The University will participate actively in the new Marine Doctrine implementation and will expand training programs for Arctic specialists.

About new Doctrine

Russia’s new Maritime Doctrine, adopted in July, in addition to the general upgrade of the naval activities in the world ocean and, first of all, in the Arctic, envisages the multifaceted development of Russian ports, the development of coastal and port infrastructures, the increase in the number of vessels under the Russian Federation flag, the work on technological independence in shipbuilding, and the development of digital navigation systems in the maritime transport.

Another direction in the new Doctrine is Russia’s intention to build up geology exploration and the production of hydrocarbon resources on the continental shelf, in the Arctic zone, and in the Caspian Sea area. The document points to the necessary elimination of administrative hurdles hindering intensive and safe development of marine natural resources, as well as to the necessary support for Russia’s exporting companies.