Business to share risks with banks if decides to keep money in ‘toxic currencies’

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Companies or sole entrepreneurs deciding to keep money in toxic currencies will share the risk of funds freeze with banks, press service of the Central Bank of Russia told TASS.

"Banks are already taking efforts for legal entities and sole entrepreneurs to transfer funds in currencies of unfriendly states to rubles or friendly currencies, and the [presidential] decree creates further incentives to do so. If a company or a sole entrepreneur decides to keep funds in ‘toxic currencies’, then such clients with also share the risk of money freeze with the bank," the regulator said.

Measures are aimed to motivate the business not to keep money in banks in such currencies and not to accumulate currency balances at accounts, the press service added.