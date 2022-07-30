Financial Times doubts EU solidarity against Russia as energy crisis gains momentum

LONDON, July 30. /TASS/. The European Union’s solidarity against Russia may crumble as the energy crisis in Europe is gaining momentum, the Financial Times wrote on Friday.

According to the paper, soaring inflation and costs of living, as well as the prospect of energy rationing during the winter season may force European countries to rethink their tough anti-Russian stance.

Although many Western politicians note significant effects that European sanctions are having on Russia’s economy, some EU members worry that their economies and citizens have to pay dearly for that.

Citing European sources, the paper said there have been no concise plans about easing EU restrictions. An unnamed German government official also confirmed that the union was not ready to drastically review its foreign policy course regarding Russia in the near future.

The EU Council approved on Tuesday the plan of voluntary gas consumption reduction in the EU by 15% from August 1 to March 31 of the next year.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.