Gas supplies to resume if Bulgaria meets Gazprom’s requirements — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Gas supplies can be resumed at any time if Bulgaria pays for them in line with Gazprom’s requirements, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Thursday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Certainly, many experts urge for pragmatism and for the eventual return to the contract with Gazprom effective until the end of this year. Therefore, supplies will be resumed at any time when the Bulgarian side decides to pay under the scheme requested by Gazprom," the Ambassador said.

The situation in energy sphere in Bulgaria is very difficult; significant growth of gas prices was registered over the last two months, the Russian diplomat added.

On April 27, Gazprom completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in view of failure to pay in rubles within the prescribed period.