Many countries understand dollar is unreliable — Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, July 27. /TASS/. More and more countries have recently concluded that the dollar is no longer a reliable currency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said speaking to representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Addis Ababa.

"While I am not an expert in monetary matters, I can tell that many states have obvious feelings that the dollar is untrustworthy and that everyone can experience its erratic behavior in the future," he said.

The US and the EU can freeze the assets of any country that annoys them, the same way they did with Moscow, the minister added. "The United States and the European Union - at the US request - decided to freeze Russian assets, and now they are seriously considering the possibility of a legal process to pave the way for the confiscation of Russia’s money. Who knows, if they get annoyed by someone else tomorrow, they can do it again," he pointed out.