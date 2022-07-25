Hainan authorities intend to turn region into international tourism center

HAIKOU, July 25. /TASS/. The government of the southern Chinese province of Hainan has made the transformation of the region into an international tourism and consumer center one of its development priorities. That's according to Shen Xiaoming, secretary of the region's party committee, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan province) on Monday.

"The establishment of an international tourism and consumer center provides important support for the deployment of a free port in Hainan province," he pointed out. "Consumption has already become the main engine of Hainan's economic development, and the Consumer Products Expo, being one of the four largest such expositions in China, has become a vibrant pillar for building an international tourism and consumption center in Hainan," added the party committee head.

He stressed that the success of the 1st China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan last year allowed some of its participants to later turn into investors in the region. "We encourage our friends around the world to invest in Hainan and share in the opportunities that the free port policy offers," Shen Xiaoming said.

The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from July 25 to 30 and will feature over 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions around the world. The total exhibition area this year will amount to 100,000 square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. The remaining 20 thousand square meters will house Chinese companies from all regions of the country. As expected, the exhibition will be visited by more than 40 thousand businessmen. France will be the guest of honor at this year's event.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the Expo's business program. The exhibition itself starts on Tuesday: from July 26 to 28 the exhibition will be open only for the business community and mass media, and on July 29-30 it will open its doors for the general public.