Ukraine, Russia ‘two steps away’ from agreement on grain export — top diplomat

MADRID, July 13. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia are within "two steps" of reaching an agreement on the issue of grain exports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

"Ukraine is ready to export its grain to the international market," he said in an interview published on Wednesday. "We are at the final stage and now everything depends on Russia," the top diplomat asserted, adding "If they really want it, the grain export will begin soon."

Currently, international talks are held on organizing the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea with Ankara playing an active part. The issues of creating a so-called grain corridor are being discussed by Turkish representatives with Kiev and Moscow. Earlier, Moscow stressed that Russia did not prevent the maritime exports of Ukrainian grain. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had guaranteed the unobstructed passage of vessels containing Ukrainian grain if Kiev demined its ports and could guarantee the exports through the ports controlled by Russia, such as Berdyansk and Mariupol. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting of G20 top diplomats that Russia was ready for the negotiation process with the Ukrainian and Turkish sides on the grain exports. According to him, the key role in this process belongs to the military.

On Wednesday, Istanbul will host a meeting of the military delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and UN representatives on the maritime exports of Ukrainian grain.