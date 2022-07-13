IMF lowers US GDP growth forecast to 2.3% this year

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the US GDP to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and by 1% in 2023, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Compared to this April’s forecasts, this year’s projected GDP declined by 1.4 percentage points, and next year’s - by 1.3 percentage points. According to IMF analysts, the US economy grew by 5.7% in 2021.

The fund projects unemployment in the country to be at 3.7% in 2022, and at 4.6% in 2023. Inflation is expected to be at the level of 6.6% this year and 1.9% next year.

According to the fund, global factors, such as the situation in Ukraine, the novel coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions will be affecting US macroeconomic indices.