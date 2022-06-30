Sanya tourism business center to be completed in 2024

SANYA, June 30. /TASS/. A business center for tourism, culture and air transport companies and enterprises in Sanya (Hainan province, South China) will be commissioned in 2024. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

So far, the roof over the central building has been completed, and now workers are installing rebar and other steel reinforcing structures for concrete pouring at the administrative building construction site.

The facility is located in Sanya's central business district. It will house offices of tourism and entertainment companies, air carriers, a business incubator, shopping centers, stores and a business complex.

On June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China published a program to establish a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the development of a special customs zone on the tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to generally complete the construction of the free port in the province in 2025, at which point the island should have a system of free trade and investment in place. By 2035, Hainan plans to ensure free trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, travel, and freight transportation.