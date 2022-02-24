Russia, Azerbaijan can coordinate gas supplies to Europe — President Aliyev

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan can actively cooperate to coordinate gas supplies to Europe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Russian media.

"Currently, work is underway in Europe to create an interconnector between various countries focused on gas through Turkey, whether it be Russian gas, Azerbaijani gas, or any other. So, I think, active cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is possible here in terms of coordinating our efforts," he said.

According to him, Moscow and Baku clearly understand how much gas they can sell on the European market so as not to create problems for each other. Aliyev pointed out that high fuel prices are not in the interests of both countries. "Therefore, I think that there is no question of competition here, the volumes are incomparable, but it is clear that even small volumes can make a difference in the gas market. We are ready to work with the Russian side in this direction to avoid this," he stressed.