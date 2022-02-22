Further measures of Central Bank, Finance Ministry to depend on sanctions format — expert

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Further actions of the Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry will depend on toughness and the format of Western sanctions for the recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, chief economist of Expert RA agency Anton Tabakh told TASS.

"When sanctions will be announced, then it will be possible to speak of specific measures to undertake in order to possibly reduce their adverse impact on the Russian economy and financial markets," the expert said.

Positive and fundamental differences between the current situation and the year of 2014 are in high oil prices, strong budget and much smaller dependence of Russian business on foreign loans, he added.