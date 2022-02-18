Request for Russian gas transit through Ukraine down to January level

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The request for transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine has decreased to the level of the middle of January, standing at 49.2 mln cubic meters as of today, according to data provided by the GTS (Gas Transmission System) Operator of Ukraine.

Gas transit via Ukraine has been falling in recent several days after reaching 69.1 mln cubic meters on February 15.

Gazprom’s direct pumping of gas towards Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline is still on hold. The Russian gas producer suspended pumping gas directly to Europe via Yamal-Europe on December 21, 2021, due to the lack of requests from European consumers.

That said, the price of gas futures for March delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down by 4% during morning trading to $844.4 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gazprom said earlier that its gas exports to non-CIS countries fell by 35.5% since the beginning of the year (by 9.8 bln cubic meters) to 17.9 bln cubic meters. However, its average annual gas exports have been up by almost 18% in February compared to January, according to the holding's data.