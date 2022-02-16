Minsk wants to more actively use Russian ports for transit — Foreign Minister

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Minsk intends to more actively use Russian ports for transit of Belarusian goods, Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"A range of agreements on throughput of Belarusian goods through Russian ports exists already. This effort continues," the Minister said, adding that this is not a one-day process and it will take some time.

"Specific work is underway to more actively use Russian ports for transit of Belarusian goods," Makei said.

The situation in the Western direction will normalize sooner or later, the Minister said. "However, if our Western partners do not want to do so, then we certainly should take appropriate steps to neutralize adverse consequences related to the restriction of goods export via Lithuanian ports, Latvian ports," he added.