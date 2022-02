MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 23.5% year-on-year in 2021 to 1.88 trillion rubles ($25.2 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The turnover soared by 17.4% in annual terms to 185 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) in December of the last year, the statistical agency reported.

Rosstat records the turnover of restaurants, cafes, bars, corporate canteens and public catering providers.