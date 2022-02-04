EC president expects no issues with gas supplies as long as Russia meets obligations

PARIS, February 4. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expects no difficulties with gas supplies to the European Union as long as Russia’s energy giant, Gazprom, meets all of its contract obligations.

"Not necessarily as long as Gazprom and Russia meet their gas supply obligations. But we should ask ourselves what will happen if Russia intensifies its aggressive behavior against Ukraine," she said when asked whether the EU is facing problems with gas supplies in an interview with the Les Echos and Handelsblatt newspapers published on Friday.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine have been echoed throughout the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as an empty and groundless escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone.

Certain Western publications have reported that the EU is ready to impose tough sanctions against Moscow in the event of a hypothetical Russian invasion in Ukraine. Under this scenario, Brussels admits that Russia may cut off gas deliveries to the European Union as a retaliatory move, which would unleash an energy crisis throughout Europe.