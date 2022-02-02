OPEC+ ministers support plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day in March

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee, which only lasted for half an hour, has ended. The draft communique obtained by TASS contains the recommendation on the oil production increase by 400,000 barrels per day in March.

The next meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee and OPEC+ ministerial meeting may be scheduled for February 23 or 24, 2022, according to the document.

The ministerial conference of OPEC+ nations that started on 4:00 pm Moscow time, is expected to fix the decision.