Nord Stream 2 certification should not be politicized by German regulators — MFA

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be artificially delayed and politicized by German regulators and the European Commission, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued ahead of the talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Germany.

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (NS 2) is one of the largest projects of the last decade, implemented by PJSC Gazprom in cooperation with companies from Germany and a number of other European countries. The launch of NS 2 will be a significant contribution to ensuring the energy security of the entire European Union. The procedure for its certification by the German regulators and the European Commission should not be artificially delayed and politicized," the statement says.

On Monday, Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock said at a press conference in Kiev, that Germany sees "geo-strategic links" of the Nord Stream 2. She stressed that the gas pipeline should fully comply with European law for the positive conclusion to be given by the German regulator.