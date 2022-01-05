Euro surpasses 86 rubles first time since September 21

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The euro accelerated its growth to 1.25% to 86.02 rubles on Wednesday on the Moscow Exchange. The last time the euro was above 86 rubles was on September 21, 2021

The dollar rose by 0.88% to 76.0275 rubles. The last time the dollar was at a level above 76 rubles was on April 22, 2021.

By 19:43 Moscow time, the dollar reached 76.13 rubles (+1.04%). The euro exchange rate grew by 1.47% to 86.23 rubles.

The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with March delivery on London’s ICE increased by 1.47% to $81.18 per barrel. WTI crude oil increased by 1.62% to $78.24 per barrel.