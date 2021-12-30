Gas price in Europe down to almost $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe fell to almost $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters during Thursday exchange trading, according to ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for January delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was down at $1,018 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 87.055 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total decrease of the gas price since the beginning of the day has almost reached 10%.

According to the information provided by Gazprom, the average price of gas export under contracts in 2021 will total $280 per 1,000 cubic meters.