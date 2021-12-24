Over 200 DDos attacks registered from December 1 to 15 - StormWall Company

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Hackers launched 227 DDos attacks with the rate over 1 Tbps against entertainment, online retail, publishers and FinTech companies in the first half of December 2021, StormWall Company specializing in cybersecurity told TASS on Friday.

"StormWall specialists registered a burst of DDos attacks with the rate over 1 Tbps, lasting for several days, in the first half of December. Hackers mainly attacked entertainment sector companies, online retail, publishing house and the FinTech sphere, especially crypto-services. Intruders made attacks using a new botnet consisting of several dozens of thousands of servers with various operating system versions and web-cameras, routers, smart TVs and other smart devices," StormWall said.