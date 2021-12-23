Putin says Fed ‘will have to do something’ about rising inflation due to dollar printing

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve "will have to do something " about high inflation, which accelerated due to its ramped-up dollar printing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday.

The head of state stressed that the impact of rising social costs is a key issue for maintaining macroeconomic stability.

"Many leading economies chose to relax their macroeconomic policies and ramp up the operation of their currency printing presses. This is an obvious factor, which led to rather high inflation in leading economies," Putin said, responding to a question from TASS.

"If we take the world’s leading economy - the United States, they already have inflation at 6.2%, as far as I know, while the target indicator is 2%. That means that their inflation is three times higher than their target indicator. Our inflation is also high it is 8%. Our target was 4%, so it is double the target indicator, yet they have it three times as high. That is a serious issue. I think that the Federal Reserve will have to do something about it," Putin said.

In November 2021, the US annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.8% from 6.2% in October. As a result, November’s consumer price hikes across the US was the fastest since 1982.