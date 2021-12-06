Russia, India to expand energy cooperation, says statement

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia and India intent to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as define new areas of mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector, according to a joint statement released following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"The leaders reaffirmed that bilateral energy cooperation is a key pillar of the bilateral ties and an energy bridge between the two countries. Both sides reiterated their joint efforts under the Roadmap for Cooperation in Hydrocarbons for 2019-2024 to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and welcomed the opening of Bharat Energy Center in Moscow, representing five Indian oil and gas public sector companies to enhance engagement with Russian stakeholders in energy sector," the statement said.

Moreover, the two sides further agreed for the expansion of cooperation in gas sector and "welcomed the creation of a Gas Task Force to identify mutually beneficial areas including the development of investment in gas infrastructure and distribution projects, use of natural gas in transport and emerging fuels including hydrogen," according to the document.