India to allot second site for NPP construction under Russian design

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. India will strive to finalize the formal allotment of the second site for the nuclear power plant construction under the Russian design, according to a joint statement following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"The sides noted the significant progress achieved in the construction of the remaining nuclear power plant units at Kudankulam. Both sides noted the importance of continued further discussion on the second site in India; the Indian side will strive to finalize formal allotment of the second site in accordance with earlier signed agreements," the document said.

They also welcomed "the continuation of technical discussions on the VVER 1200 of the Russian design, joint manufacturing of equipment and localization of components," as well as "noted successful cooperation in the setting up of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh and expressed their readiness to explore similar cooperation in third countries as well."

Cooperation in space

Moreover, Putin and Modi welcomed the active work carried out within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia’s Roscosmos corporation and the Indian Space Research Organization on joint activities in human spaceflight program.

"Both sides intend to strengthen cooperation within the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS), including the issues of the long-term sustainability of outer space activities," the statement said.