Putin, Modi confirm interest in expanding digital cooperation

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have confirmed interest in further boosting cooperation in the area of digital technologies, according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website following the visit of Russian President to India on Monday.

"The sides confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation in the sphere of digital technologies, including those related to information protection, security of critical infrastructure and law enforcement," the statement said.

They also agreed to facilitate collaboration between government and private sector organizations to find ways of joint development of software products, platforms and services as well as in the area of electronics manufacturing.