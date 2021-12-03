Belavia airline says new EU restrictions will not affect its flights

MINSK, December 3. /TASS/. Belarusian national air carrier Belavia announced on Friday that the new restrictions of the European Union will not affect its ability to operate the flights under the current schedule.

"The imposed restrictions will not affect the ability to operate flights that are already planned in the current schedule. The countries to which flights are currently operated are open for Belavia, the new restrictions will not affect their availability, flights will be operated in accordance with the schedule," the airline said.

According to the statement, the airline had to reduce its aircraft fleet due to introduction of restrictions. Currently, the airline's fleet consists of 15 aircraft, which is enough for all scheduled flights in the winter season, both regular and charter.

By the summer season, Belavia plans to replenish its fleet by acquiring new aircraft, as well as concluding leasing agreements with companies that are not EU residents.

The company noted that for six months it has been forced to work in difficult conditions: bans on flights to a number of countries have been added to the restrictions on flights associated with the spread of COVID-19.

"The new restrictions cause more and more concern among people and questions related to the future work of Belavia. Today, the airline operates in difficult conditions, and every day almost 2,000 employees make every effort to reduce the level of anxiety and safely transport their passengers to other countries," the carrier said.

Belavia added that it had formed a winter schedule.

"The overwhelming majority of flights will be performed on schedule," the company stressed, adding that in the current situation, the price of tickets will not change.

"When planning the flight schedule in the summer of 2022, the airline proceeds from the actual number of aircraft in the fleet," the company said.

On December 2, the EU Council passed the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus due to the migration crisis on its border. The new package of sanctions includes 17 individuals and 11 legal entities, including Belavia air carrier.