Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City

HAIKOU /China/, Nov. 28. /TASS/. Authorities of South China's Hainan Province will support the development of a digital zone located on the territory of Fuxingcheng science city in the region's administrative center, Haikou city, China News Service reported.

According to the publication, nine government agencies on the island, including the Department of Commerce, have adopted a new strategy to develop cooperative relations with the innovation zone. The role of Fuxingcheng in increasing Hainan's gross regional product is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

"This science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development. <...> I hope it will show us even bolder innovations in the future," said Wang Jing, Secretary of the the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee. She said Fuxingcheng is a key digital development area in Hainan, and that the government is eager to see breakthrough experimental projects in the area.

Local authorities pointed out that during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) an industry cluster will be formed in the innovation zone, with foreign companies promoting advanced developments in digitalization, smart and financial technologies. The scale of production of enterprises operating in the Fuxingcheng territory is expected to exceed 200 billion yuan (more than $31 billion) in 2025. By that time, about 5 thousand commercial organizations will be registered there, which will create more than 50 thousand jobs.

Fuxingcheng Science City was founded in 2015 to develop an advanced network technology cluster in Hainan. It occupies more than 171,000 square meters, with investments in the project totaling 10 billion yuan (about $1.56 billion at current exchange rates). A "smart zone" is being created on its territory, where digital technologies will be tested in the field of industrial production, public education and research activities, as well as in the field of real estate and in the implementation of commercial projects. In this regard, the management of this innovation site has partnered with a number of Chinese knowledge-intensive businesses, including Fatri Technologies, Afiniti, and the blockchain laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.