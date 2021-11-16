Russian Helicopters plans to supply about 10 helicopters per year to Middle East

DUBAI, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding (part of Rostec state corporation) plans to sell around ten helicopters a year to the Middle East, Director General of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We expect that we will sell a fairly large amount of equipment in this region [the Middle East]. Around ten helicopters a year. This is significant for us," he said.

According to Boginsky, the audience is very interested in the Russian equipment presented at the exhibition on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2021. The Mil Mi-8 and Mil Mi-17 helicopters attracted the greatest attention from guests. "With the support of operational leasing, we expect we will be able to promote about 140-150 civilian helicopters by the end of 2029-2030 not only on this market [the Middle East]," Boginsky said.