Putin will take part in Russia Calling! Forum on November 30-December 1 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the Russia Calling! VTB Capital Investment Forum, which is to be held on November 30 and December 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, he plans it. It is on the agenda," he said responding to a relevant question.

VTB Bank acts as the organizer of the investment forum. Themed as "Rethinking Priorities for Sustainable Development" the forum will include four sessions focusing on the main trends of the modern economy - green technologies, climate change, influence of retail investors on the stock market. Just like in 2020, the event will be held online.