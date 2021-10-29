Rosatom obtains license for construction of Unit 4 of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Akkuyu Nuclear, a company of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, has received a license for the construction of the fourth unit of the Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu, the company’s press service reported.

"The Nuclear Regulatory Board approved the construction license for the 4th power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the name of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC. The issuance of the license allows carrying out all construction and assembly works in the unit, including the important facilities for nuclear safety," according to the press release.

Akkuyu Nuclear is the operator of the construction. This company was established especially for this project and it is fully owned by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom (over 99%)

The Akkuyu power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1200 MW each.

The construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP began in April 2018, the second in June 2020. Upon completion of construction, the NPP with an installed capacity of 4,800 MW will generate about 35 bln kWh per year.