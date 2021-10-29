Toyota to start selling its first electric vehicle in 2022

TOKYO, October 29. /TASS/. The largest Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor will start selling its first electric car next year, the company announced on Friday.

Toyota bZ4X crossover sales are set to begin in mid-2022 across the globe, including Japan, North America, China, and Europe, according to the manufacturer. At the same time, the model's price has yet to be revealed.

Toyota Motor plans to launch a new electric vehicle range with 15 models by 2025. The first model in this line will be the Toyota bZ4X.

Toyota Motor currently does not offer any electric vehicles in its model lineup. The company offers a variety of hybrids as well as the hydrogen-powered Mirai, but this model is hardly in demand.

At the end of last year, the Japanese government approved a new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which calls for the production of all gasoline and diesel vehicles to be phased out by the mid-2030s. According to the government, the approach will stimulate the country's economy and generate about $900 bln in economic impact by 2030, and more than $1.8 trillion over the next 20 years.