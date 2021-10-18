Russia, US think cyber norms will decrease threats to peace, security

UNITED NATIONS, October 19. /TASS/. Russia and the US have developed a UN General Assembly draft resolution on cybersecurity which emphasizes that the adoption of the voluntary norms of responsible behavior in this sphere will decrease the threats to the international peace and stability. According to a TASS correspondent, the document may be put to a vote in December.

The document noted that "it is in the interest of all States to promote the use of information and communications technologies (ICTs) for peaceful purposes and to prevent conflicts arising from the use of ICTs." At the same time, the draft resolution mentions a number of countries that are developing ICT capabilities for military purposes; and that the use of ICTs in future conflicts is becoming more likely.

Moscow and Washington express concern that these technologies and means can potentially be used for purposes that are inconsistent with the objectives of maintaining international stability and security and may adversely affect the integrity of the infrastructure of countries. Russia and the US think that it is necessary to prevent "the use of information resources or technologies for criminal or terrorist purposes."

The parties confirm that the "voluntary, non-binding norms of responsible State behaviour can reduce risks to international peace, security, and stability." At the same time, the authors note that additional norms could be developed over time, if appropriate.

Russia and the US prepared the UN General Assembly draft resolution on cybersecurity, inviting all countries to join the rules of behavior in cyberspace listed in the reports of the open working group and the group of governmental experts.