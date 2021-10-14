Russia ready to consider EU applications for additional gas supplies — Novak

MOSCOW, October 14. / TASS /. Russia is fully fulfilling its obligations for the gas supply to Europe, and is ready to consider additional applications, but there currently, aren't any, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak while speaking at the Russian Energy Week on Thursday.

"Officially, no one has approached the Energy Ministry or the government. Russia, in particular Gazprom, as the only exporter, fully fulfills its obligations under all contracts," Novak said. "If anyone needs it, Gazprom will consider supply options based on the available production capacity," Novak added.

According to him, pumping into Russian underground gas storage facilities (UGS) may be completed around the end of October this year. "October, the end of October, probably. It all depends on nature," he said.

Earlier, Novak said that Russia must complete the injection of gas into its UGS facilities before starting to supply additional volumes to Europe. Novak added that Russia plans to set a new record for gas production this year. "With regard to production capacities, this year we will reach record volumes of gas production," he said.