Pipeline connection opens new opportunities for Serbia — Russian Deputy PM

ZLATIBOR, October 7. /TASS/. Completion of a pipeline connecting the TurkStream gas pipeline and the Hungarian gas transport system on the territory of Serbia provides the country with new development opportunities, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday at the meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee for trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

"Our joint efforts to complete construction of the Serbian gas pipeline segment and its commissioning provided energy security of Serbia for the long-term," the official said.

"Further to reliable and guaranteed deliveries of gas volumes required by Serbia, it offered an opportunity to develop new business lines, including the oil and gas chemical sector, which will in its turn provide an extra contribution to Serbia’s economic development," Borisov added.