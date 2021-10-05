German regulator requests confirmation of EU norms compliance from Nord Stream 2 operator

BERLIN, October 5. /TASS/. All the technical conditions for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline commissioning have been met and the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) requested an urgent confirmation of project compliance with all EU norms from Nord Stream 2 AG - the project operator, a German authority’s spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to information of the Federal Network Agency, all technical conditions for Nord Stream 2 commissioning have been met and relevant confirmations were furnished to competent authorities. It is not excluded in this regard that a string of the connecting pipeline will be put into operation soon," the spokesperson said. "Due to this reason the Federal Network Agency in its letter of October 4 requested from Nord Stream 2 AG to promptly furnish information and in case of necessity - the confirmation also that all norms will be met within the framework of the connector operation. This particularly pertains to providing a non-discriminating access to the network and integration of the connecting pipeline with the German market," the Agency said.

The procedure of certification in accordance with unbundling rules "runs in parallel to the requirement" of the Agency, the regulator added.