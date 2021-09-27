Ukraine should remain transit gas supplier — German politician

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. All the parties should take into account guarantees following from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline start and Ukraine should retain the status of a Russian gas transit country, candidate to the German Chancellor’s office from the Social Democratic Party Olaf Scholz said at a press conference on Monday.

"As regards the pipeline that has been completed, it is important that everyone takes into consideration the guarantees related to its operation. The guarantees state that Ukraine should remain a transit country [for Russian gas —TASS]," the politician said.

It should be ensured that "gas supplies to certain countries in the east of Europe are not jeopardized because Russia will say it has no desire to service these facilities [gas transmission systems on their territory — TASS] anymore," Scholz noted. "This is what everything can rely on and a point we take very seriously," he added.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended on September 10 of this year. The pipeline is scheduled for commissioning by the end of this year.