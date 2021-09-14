Hainan's Sanya invited more than 1,400 qualified specialists in 2021

HAIKOU, September 14. /TASS/. The Sanya administration in 2021 invited over 1,400 highly qualified specialists for work and permanent residence, who are expected to contribute greatly to the development of the regional free trade port, reported the Sanya Daily.

According to the newspaper, among the elite personnel invited over the past eight months to develop key projects in the city are leading medical experts, engineers and academicians. At least 97 companies, organizations and government agencies on Hainan are purposefully engaged in the selection of professionals in high demand in strategically important industries, ten of which are based in Sanya. All activities in the relevant direction are supervised by the labor resources development department under the provincial party committee.

As the Sanya authorities clarified, the flow of qualified workers who expressed a desire to find a job and received an invitation increased by 77% in January-August compared to the same indicator for 2020. More than 80% of the specialists moving for permanent residence were hired with the assistance of the municipal structure for stimulating employment. Two more sites actively engaged in the search for advanced personnel are Yazhouwan innovation zone and the city's central business district.

According to statistics, over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 professionals who are in great demand. Among the strategically important areas in which the city administration intends to actively promote the recruitment and education of qualified specialists are scientific research and innovative development, tourism, education, healthcare, culture, urban management, management, international and youth projects, IT and modern agriculture.