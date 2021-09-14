Brent crude oil price surpasses $74 per barrel

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2021 delivery went up by 0.68% on London's ICE on Tuesday to $74.01 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 6:19 am Moscow time.

As of 6:28 am the growth slowed down as the Brent crude oil was trading at $73.93 per barrel, up by 0.59% compared with the previous closing.

The price of Brent oil last exceeded $74 per barrel on August 2.

Meanwhile, the price of WTI oil is up by 0.61% at $70.62 per barrel.