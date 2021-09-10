Russia and Belarus agree to harmonize tourism development strategies

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have agreed to harmonize tourism development strategies, according to the joint statement of Prime Ministers of Russia and Belarus Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko on the current development and further steps to deepen the integration processes within the Union State.

"The parties agreed to harmonize tourism development strategies, the norms of the activities of guides and guide-interpreters, the general rules for informing about unifying the quality of hotel services," the document said.

The statement noted that guarantees provided to tourists in the provision of travel services, requirements for the financial responsibility of tour operators, and protection of the rights of tourists will be also unified.